2023 Suzuki Hayabusa unleashed with OBD2 compliance and three new colours

Speaking about the update, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are grateful for the love that the enthusiasts have shown towards the third generation Hayabusa in India. The motorcycle enjoys a cult status in the motorcycling world not only for its styling but also because of its unmatched performance. Almost all the units which were assembled at our Gurgaon plant since its launch have been sold in record time across the country. Looking at this overwhelming response, we decided to introduce the new colour range and OBD2-A compliant model of this iconic Suzuki motorcycle. These new colours add another layer of style and sophistication to the already legendary motorcycle. We are confident that the new shades will also be adored by the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country."