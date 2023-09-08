2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift revealed: Major upgrades, longer range and advanced technology2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Tata Motors unveils 2023 Nexon EV facelift with improved design, technology, and extended range. Booking begins on September 9.
Tata Motors has unveiled the 2023 Nexon EV facelift, featuring significant improvements compared to the previous model. The electric SUV now adopts the Curvv-inspired design language, similar to its petrol and diesel counterparts. Furthermore, the updated Nexon EV introduces several pioneering technological enhancements.