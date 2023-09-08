Tata Motors has unveiled the 2023 Nexon EV facelift, featuring significant improvements compared to the previous model. The electric SUV now adopts the Curvv-inspired design language, similar to its petrol and diesel counterparts. Furthermore, the updated Nexon EV introduces several pioneering technological enhancements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Booking for the new Nexon EV will commence on September 9, 2023, which coincides with World EV Day, starting at 8 am, with a token booking amount of ₹21,000. The official pricing details will be disclosed on September 14.

The Indian automaker has renamed the Nexon EV variants, now referred to as Long Range and Mid Range, instead of Prime and Max. The Long Range version offers an extended range of 465 km, an improvement of 12 km from the previous model. Meanwhile, the Mid Range variant boasts a single-charge range of 325 km, a 13 km increase from its predecessor.

This electric SUV now features a Gen2 motor with an extended operational range, capable of running up to 16,000 rpm compared to the previous 12,000 rpm. This upgraded motor delivers an impressive 106.4 kW (142.6 bhp) and a substantial peak torque of 215 Nm at the wheel. Tata has notably broadened the flat torque curve by an additional 750 rpm across the range, ensuring more consistent performance. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 150 kmph, up from the previous 120 kmph.

Tata also highlights that the NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels have been further reduced and smoothed. Moreover, the new Nexon EV now offers regeneration via paddle shifters, with an improved regen efficiency of 10-15 percent. Additionally, it features the lowest rolling resistance tires in the car segment.

The updated Tata Nexon EV Medium Range model now includes a 7.2 kW charging feature, which was previously exclusive to the Max version. According to the company, it can achieve a full charge in just 56 minutes when using a fast charger. Additionally, this model is equipped with V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging capabilities, similar to what's found in the Hyundai Ioniq 5. With V2L, the new Nexon EV can deliver up to 3.3 kVA, while V2V enables charging capacities of up to 5 kVA for compatible EVs and 3.3 kVA for non-compatible EVs.

In terms of additional features, the new Tata Nexon EV gets technologies such as automatic climate control featuring Xpress cooling and an auto defogger. On the safety front, it is equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, as well as standard ABS and ESP. Furthermore, the SUV boasts a 360-degree camera system with sensors both at the front and rear, along with seatbelt reminders for all occupants and front parking assistance.

Further, the battery pack maintains its IP67 protection, adhering to AIS038 standards and SIL C compliance. Continuous telematics scan critical parameters of the e-SUV. Additional safety features include standard emergency and breakdown calls, along with hill descent control, hill ascent control, panic brake alert, auto vehicle hold, and i-TPMS.

The upgraded 10.25-inch screen is backed by a robust processor, enhancing the audio-visual experience. Compared to the older 7-inch unit, the screen is now 45 percent larger. The new Nexon EV also features a 320-watt Harman-sourced JBL sound system with five speakers, and the updated digital console can display navigation.