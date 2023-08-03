2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched in India, price starts at ₹1.20 crore

2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched in India, price starts at ₹1.20 crore2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Toyota India launches 2023 model of Vellfire MPV with upgraded exterior styling, new interior options, and advanced safety features. Prices start at ₹1.19 crore.
Toyota India has launched the all-new 2023 model of its Toyota Vellfire MPV in India. Coming with a starting price of ₹1.19 crore (ex-showroom), the company has introduced two variants of the MPV – Hi Grade and VIP Grade.
