2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched in India, price starts at ₹1.20 crore

Toyota India has launched the all-new 2023 model of its Toyota Vellfire MPV in India. Coming with a starting price of ₹1.19 crore (ex-showroom), the company has introduced two variants of the MPV – Hi Grade and VIP Grade.

The 2023 Toyota Vellfire comes with multiple upgrades like fresh exterior styling and new interior options. In terms of exterior changes, the Vellfire now features a larger front grille adorned with chrome accents and sleek LED headlamps. The sliding rear power doors and flat roofline remain unchanged, while new alloy wheels enhance its appearance. At the rear, larger LED tail lamp clusters add to the overall aesthetic.

Toyota is offering the 2023 Vellfire MPV in three exterior colors: Precious Metal, Platinum Pearl White, and Jet Black.

2023 Toyota Vellfire variant-wise price

As mentioned above, the 2023 Toyota Vellfire comes with a starting price of ₹1.19 crore. Here are the variant-wise price

Toyota Vellfire Hi Grade - ₹11,990,000 (ex-showroom)

Toyota Vellfire VIP Grade - ₹12,990,000 (ex-showroom)

2023 Toyota Vellfire powertrain

Powering the Vellfire is a 2.5-liter strong hybrid engine, delivering 190bhp and 240Nm of torque. The claimed mileage for this model is an impressive 19.28kmpl. Under the hood, the new Vellfire is built on the advanced TNGA-K platform.

The MPV boasts of dimensions measuring 4,995mm in length and a wheelbase of up to 3,000mm.

Inside the cabin, buyers can choose from three interior themes: Sunset Brown, Black, and Neutral Beige. The dashboard on 2023 Vellfire now features a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 15-speaker JBL sound system, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The second-row seats in the Vellfire's cabin are designed as lounge seats, offering massage functionality, powered pull-down side sun blinds, and an expansive 14-inch entertainment screen.

2023 Toyota Vellfire safety

In terms of safety features, the updated Vellfire comes with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill-assist control, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and high beam assist.