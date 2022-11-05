2023 Triumph Street Triple range unveiled: Here’s everything to know

Triumph has unveiled its 2023 Street Triple range. These motorbikes pack a raft of changes over the ongoing model. The 2023 Street Triple will come in three variants which are R, RS and Moto2, with the Moto2 being the limited edition bike, and only 765 units of the bike will be available worldwide.
Triumph has unveiled its 2023 Street Triple range. These motorbikes pack a raft of changes over the ongoing model. The 2023 Street Triple will come in three variants which are R, RS and Moto2, with the Moto2 being the limited edition bike, and only 765 units of the bike will be available worldwide.
Speaking of the changes, there are no cosmetic changes, although Triumph has worked on the 765cc, inline-triple engine and developed a more powerful engine than the bike had.
Speaking of the changes, there are no cosmetic changes, although Triumph has worked on the 765cc, inline-triple engine and developed a more powerful engine than the bike had.
The Triumph Street comes with distinctive designs and the latest Street series bikes get a few tweaks to make it look sharper and more aggressive. The characteristic twin and bug-eyed headlamps remain the same with modified fly screen.
The Triumph Street comes with distinctive designs and the latest Street series bikes get a few tweaks to make it look sharper and more aggressive. The characteristic twin and bug-eyed headlamps remain the same with modified fly screen.
The fuel tanks of the bikes are smaller by two litres than the current ones, which gives them a more compact look. The tank extensions have been revamped in keeping with the sharp-looking front end of the bike. Triumph has also revised the tail section which appears more swept up and gives the RS and Moto2 a sportier look.
The fuel tanks of the bikes are smaller by two litres than the current ones, which gives them a more compact look. The tank extensions have been revamped in keeping with the sharp-looking front end of the bike. Triumph has also revised the tail section which appears more swept up and gives the RS and Moto2 a sportier look.
Expectedly, the R, RS and Moto2 variants will come in specific colours to distinguish them. The Moto2 variants’ bodywork is more exquisite as it is made of carbon fibre. The 765cc, inline-triple in the R variant makes 120hp, while the same engine in the RS and Moto2 edition makes 130hp. Peak torque of these bikes have also increased to 80Nm which remains same across the variants.
Expectedly, the R, RS and Moto2 variants will come in specific colours to distinguish them. The Moto2 variants’ bodywork is more exquisite as it is made of carbon fibre. The 765cc, inline-triple in the R variant makes 120hp, while the same engine in the RS and Moto2 edition makes 130hp. Peak torque of these bikes have also increased to 80Nm which remains same across the variants.
The bike manufacturer has also revised the gearing as well as the final drive to improve responsiveness and acceleration. A new, freer-flowing exhaust is believed to provide the characteristic inline-triple sound which the Street series is popularly known for. Notably, all these variants get an up/down quickshifter as standard.
The bike manufacturer has also revised the gearing as well as the final drive to improve responsiveness and acceleration. A new, freer-flowing exhaust is believed to provide the characteristic inline-triple sound which the Street series is popularly known for. Notably, all these variants get an up/down quickshifter as standard.
The 2023 Triumph Street Triple Moto2 Edition is limited to 765 units worldwide and it will not make it to India. Whereas, the Street Triple R and RS would make it to the country and are expected to come in a few weeks.
The 2023 Triumph Street Triple Moto2 Edition is limited to 765 units worldwide and it will not make it to India. Whereas, the Street Triple R and RS would make it to the country and are expected to come in a few weeks.
At the moment, the Street Triple R is priced at ₹9.15 lakh whereas, the Street Triple RS is priced at ₹11.35 lakh.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
At the moment, the Street Triple R is priced at ₹9.15 lakh whereas, the Street Triple RS is priced at ₹11.35 lakh.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.