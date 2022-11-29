2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched: All details here

TVS Motors has launched a new special edition of its Apache RTR 160 4V priced at ₹1,30,090 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the Special edition Apache gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades and it gets some new features. The all new special edition Apache RTR 160 4V will be sold in a Matte Black Special Edition paint scheme and a new Pearl White colour.
Speaking of the cosmetic changes, the bike gets alloy wheels finished in black and red. The seat is finished in the same colours as well. Additionally, the special edition Apache RTR 160 4V gets an adjustable brake and clutch levers which are first-in-segment.
In terms of mechanical changes, the sports bike gets a new exhaust. TVS is calling it a ‘Bullpup Exhaust’ and it is supposed to sound better. Interestingly, this will also reduce one kg of weight of the bike.
The special edition Apache RTR 160 4V comes with the same engine. It gets a 159.7 cc,oil-cooled, SOHC engine which gets fuel injection. The Apache puts a power output of 17.30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm which comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.
There are three riding modes in the special edition Apache RTR 160 4V which are Urban, Rain and Sport. In Urban and Rain mode, the top speed of the bike is limited to 103 kmph whereas in Sport mode, the bike can cross 114 kpmh of speed. Interestingly, the special edition bike also gets a SmartXonnect which is for Bluetooth connectivity. Its instrument cluster can also show a gear shift indicator apart from other usual information and the LED headlamp has been updated with a new LED Daytime Running Lamp.
Speaking of braking duties, the special edition Apache is done by a 270 mm petal disc in the front and 1 200 mm petal disc at the rear. The double cradle frame is suspended by the telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the back of the bike.
