2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched: All details here

There are three riding modes in the special edition Apache RTR 160 4V which are Urban, Rain and Sport. In Urban and Rain mode, the top speed of the bike is limited to 103 kmph whereas in Sport mode, the bike can cross 114 kpmh of speed. Interestingly, the special edition bike also gets a SmartXonnect which is for Bluetooth connectivity. Its instrument cluster can also show a gear shift indicator apart from other usual information and the LED headlamp has been updated with a new LED Daytime Running Lamp.