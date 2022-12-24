2023 TVS MotoSoul motorcycle music festival: All you need to know

TVS is back with its TVS MotoSoul biking festival. After a gap of two years, the company has announced the festival for March 3-4, 2023, at Hilltop Vagator in Goa and stated that the festival will be bigger and better with international and Indian artists and more.
During the announcement of the TVS MotoSoul biking festival, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “We are thrilled to announce the 2023 TVS MotoSoul - The Ultimate Biking Festival, the flagship initiative by TVS Motor Company for our millions of premium motorcycle owners and biking enthusiasts across the globe. TVS MotoSoul is a platform for the like-minded motorcycle community to come together, celebrate the undying spirit of motorcycling, interact with legends from the racing and biking fraternity and take home the supreme message of riding brotherhood. We look forward to welcoming all motorcycle enthusiasts at the 2023 TVS MotoSoul."
To recall, TVS MotoSoul was first held in 2019 and the subsequent editions were cancelled due to the pandemic related restrictions. As per the company, the upcoming edition will see the brand organise high-octane events such as obstacle race, moto crossfit, dirt race and more. People can also get to see stunt riders from Petronas TVS Racing and the fest is promised to come with lots of surprise elements.
Interestingly, the upcoming TVS MotoSoul fest will have events related to motorcycles like live canvas painting and jamming sessions for the biking enthusiasts. This event might also have tech talks around the biking world. It will include influencers, customers, enthusiasts and people from the biking community. The company has promised new launches and product showcases at the fest. Hence, several big updates are awaited on the launch events of this fest.
Meanwhile, TVS Motors has launched a new special edition of its Apache RTR 160 4V priced at ₹1,30,090 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the Special edition Apache gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades and it gets some new features. The all new special edition Apache RTR 160 4V will be sold in a Matte Black Special Edition paint scheme and a new Pearl White colour.
