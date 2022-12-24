2023 TVS MotoSoul motorcycle music festival: All you need to know

During the announcement of the TVS MotoSoul biking festival, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “We are thrilled to announce the 2023 TVS MotoSoul - The Ultimate Biking Festival, the flagship initiative by TVS Motor Company for our millions of premium motorcycle owners and biking enthusiasts across the globe. TVS MotoSoul is a platform for the like-minded motorcycle community to come together, celebrate the undying spirit of motorcycling, interact with legends from the racing and biking fraternity and take home the supreme message of riding brotherhood. We look forward to welcoming all motorcycle enthusiasts at the 2023 TVS MotoSoul."