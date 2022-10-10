2023 Vespa GTS revealed: Details on four new variants

The new Vespa GTS features a full-metal body which bears that typical, instantly recognisable Vespa design. For 2023, the automaker has made a few tweaks in the form of redesigned mirrors, mudguard and the front apron. Additionally, the company has introduced 14 colour choices across four models.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The all new 2023 Vespa GTS has been revealed in international markets, with the scooter available in four variants which are Standard GTS, GTS Super, GTS Supersport and the GTS Supertecj. These updates to the Vespa GTS include a mild facelift, a new front suspension and a new 300 HPE engine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The all new 2023 Vespa GTS has been revealed in international markets, with the scooter available in four variants which are Standard GTS, GTS Super, GTS Supersport and the GTS Supertecj. These updates to the Vespa GTS include a mild facelift, a new front suspension and a new 300 HPE engine.
2023 Vespa GTS: Design and colours
The new Vespa GTS features a full-metal body which bears that typical, instantly recognisable Vespa design. For 2023, the automaker has made a few tweaks in the form of redesigned mirrors, mudguard and the front apron. Additionally, the company has introduced 14 colour choices across four models. The bold colourways with contrasting colour elements look striking, as do the alloy wheels.
2023 Vespa GTS: Design and colours
The new Vespa GTS features a full-metal body which bears that typical, instantly recognisable Vespa design. For 2023, the automaker has made a few tweaks in the form of redesigned mirrors, mudguard and the front apron. Additionally, the company has introduced 14 colour choices across four models. The bold colourways with contrasting colour elements look striking, as do the alloy wheels.
2023 Vespa GTS: Engine and suspension
The all new Vespa GTS is available in two engines, the 125 i-GET and the 300 HPE. Both the engines are fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder units, but the highlight of 300 HPE is its 23hp peak power output, which is its most powerful yet, as per the Vespa.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2023 Vespa GTS: Engine and suspension
The all new Vespa GTS is available in two engines, the 125 i-GET and the 300 HPE. Both the engines are fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder units, but the highlight of 300 HPE is its 23hp peak power output, which is its most powerful yet, as per the Vespa.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2023 Vespa GTS: Features
The Vespa GTS Super, GTS Supersport and GTS Supertech are equipped with keyless start/stop as well as remote seat opening functions. They also get a Bike Finder feature that helps locate the scooter in a crowded parking lot using the remote key fob. Both the GTS Supersport and GTS Supertech models also get smartphone connectivity via the Vespa MIS app.
2023 Vespa GTS: Features
The Vespa GTS Super, GTS Supersport and GTS Supertech are equipped with keyless start/stop as well as remote seat opening functions. They also get a Bike Finder feature that helps locate the scooter in a crowded parking lot using the remote key fob. Both the GTS Supersport and GTS Supertech models also get smartphone connectivity via the Vespa MIS app.
The Vespa GTS Supertech is the range’s top model. It has a 4.3-inch full colour TFT display, while the rest of the models have a three-inch analog-LCD display.
The Vespa GTS Supertech is the range’s top model. It has a 4.3-inch full colour TFT display, while the rest of the models have a three-inch analog-LCD display.
For comfort, Vespa has made a few updates to the GTS model to enhance the comfort, like a new seat and a front suspension. While the automaker has the traditional Vespa single-arm system, the suspension has been tuned to offer comfort and high-speed stability.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For comfort, Vespa has made a few updates to the GTS model to enhance the comfort, like a new seat and a front suspension. While the automaker has the traditional Vespa single-arm system, the suspension has been tuned to offer comfort and high-speed stability.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, Piaggio had launched its special edition Vespa scooter in order to celebrate the brand's 75th anniversary last year. This scooter was priced at ₹1.26 lakh for the 125cc variant and 1.39 lakh for the 150cc variant (prices ex-showroom Pune).
To recall, Piaggio had launched its special edition Vespa scooter in order to celebrate the brand's 75th anniversary last year. This scooter was priced at ₹1.26 lakh for the 125cc variant and 1.39 lakh for the 150cc variant (prices ex-showroom Pune).
In order to highlight the special edition scooters, Piaggio had given the scooters a ‘Glossy Metallic Giallo’ colour. The seats on the scooter come in ‘dark smoke grey’ colour.
In order to highlight the special edition scooters, Piaggio had given the scooters a ‘Glossy Metallic Giallo’ colour. The seats on the scooter come in ‘dark smoke grey’ colour.