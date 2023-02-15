2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe launched: Here's what is new?
- The bike gets several upgrades which consist of revised front design, new features and Bluetooth connectivity as well. Moreover, prices of the updated FZS FI V4 Deluxe variant has also gone down, which will be sold alongside the older FZS FI.
India Yamaha Motor has recently launched its 2023 FZS FI and the bike comes with multiple upgrades to meet new emission standards. The new Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe gets an OBD 2 compliant to meet future norms and the bike manufacturer has also offered other features along with it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×