2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe launched: Here's what is new?

India Yamaha Motor has recently launched its 2023 FZS FI and the bike comes with multiple upgrades to meet new emission standards. The new Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe gets an OBD 2 compliant to meet future norms and the bike manufacturer has also offered other features along with it.

Speaking of prices, the 2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 is priced at ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the ongoing standard FZ FI costs ₹1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike gets several upgrades which consist of revised front design, new features and Bluetooth connectivity as well. Moreover, prices of the updated FZS FI V4 Deluxe variant has also gone down, which will be sold alongside the older FZS FI.

Yamaha has also introduced a new headlamp cluster on the 2023 FZS FI V4. This unit now comes with new vertical LED DRLs and LED lighting and the indicators continue to get bulbs. The rest of the design remains the same on the motorcycle including the muscular fuel tank, step-up style seat, and stubby exhaust unit. The 2023 FZS FI V4 Deluxe is offered in three colour options which are Metallic Grey, Majesty Red, and Metallic Black.

The bike also gets a new LCD console hiding behind a new flyscreen. This console comes with Bluetooth connectivity for the Y-Connect mobile app which brings information like incoming calls, SMS alerts, notifications, remaining battery level of the smartphone on the LCD console. You also get vehicle telematics, vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and more.

India Yamaha Motor has fitted new traction control across its 2023 motorcycle lineup, bringing an additional safety net for users. The 2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 also benefits from the same. According to Yamaha, the traction control system controls the ignition timing and fuel injection volume to adjust engine power output to avoid excessive slippage. This will ensure minimising wheelspin on the motorcycle. Moreover, the feature will also be available on the 2023 FZ-X, MT-15 V2, R15 and R15M motorcycles.

The 2023 Yamaha FZS FI Deluxe variant is powered from the 149 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor tuned for 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes with single-channel ABS.