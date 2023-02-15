2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe launched: Here's what is new?

Yamaha has also introduced a new headlamp cluster on the 2023 FZS FI V4. This unit now comes with new vertical LED DRLs and LED lighting and the indicators continue to get bulbs. The rest of the design remains the same on the motorcycle including the muscular fuel tank, step-up style seat, and stubby exhaust unit. The 2023 FZS FI V4 Deluxe is offered in three colour options which are Metallic Grey, Majesty Red, and Metallic Black.

