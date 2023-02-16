Home / Auto News / 2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched with updates: All you need to know
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched with updates: All you need to know

Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 04:58 PM IST
  • Speaking of Yamaha MT-15, the motorbike is priced at 1,68,400 (ex-showroom). It now comes in a new Metallic Black paint scheme. The MT-15 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the naked segment. It is essentially a naked version of the R15 V4.

Yamaha Motor India has recently launched its updated line-up of motorbikes for the Indian market. The company updated the R15 V4, MT-15 V2 and the FZ range. The motorcycles were updated with new features and also received new colour schemes. It is noteworthy that Yamaha made the motorcycles OBD 2 compliant so that they are ready for the upcoming BS6 Stage 2 norms that will be applicable from April 1st, this year.

There are not huge changes to the MT-15 when in terms of appearance. However, the motorcycle gets a new a new Metallic Black colour scheme. The other four colour schemes have been carried forward which are Racing Blue, Ice-Fluo Vermillion and Cyan Storm. Apart from this, the motorcycle now gets LED turn indicators as standard.

 

The Yamaha MT-15 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that shows various information such as fuel consumption indicator, VVS indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer. (Yamaha)

In terms of engine, the bike gets the same engine as its predecessor. So, it is the 155 cc, single-cylinder that is liquid-cooled and gets VVA. It produces 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm

and a peak torque output of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It continues to come with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Having said that the motorcycle is now OBD2 compliant.

Speaking of features, the Yamaha MT-15 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that shows various information such as fuel consumption indicator, VVS indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer. There is also all LED lighting on offer and Bluetooth connectivity and in terms of safety equipment, the MT-15 comes with a side stand engine cut-off switch, traction control system and dual-channel ABS.

The company has also recently updated its 2023 FZS FI and the bike comes with multiple upgrades to meet new emission standards. The new Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe gets an OBD 2 compliant to meet future norms and the bike manufacturer has also offered other features along with it.

Speaking of prices, the 2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 is priced at 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the ongoing standard FZ FI costs 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike gets several upgrades which consist of revised front design, new features and Bluetooth connectivity as well. Moreover, prices of the updated FZS FI V4 Deluxe variant has also gone down, which will be sold alongside the older FZS FI.

