2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched with updates: All you need to know
- Speaking of Yamaha MT-15, the motorbike is priced at ₹1,68,400 (ex-showroom). It now comes in a new Metallic Black paint scheme. The MT-15 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the naked segment. It is essentially a naked version of the R15 V4.
Yamaha Motor India has recently launched its updated line-up of motorbikes for the Indian market. The company updated the R15 V4, MT-15 V2 and the FZ range. The motorcycles were updated with new features and also received new colour schemes. It is noteworthy that Yamaha made the motorcycles OBD 2 compliant so that they are ready for the upcoming BS6 Stage 2 norms that will be applicable from April 1st, this year.
