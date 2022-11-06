2023 Yamaha YZF-R125 showcased globally: Here’s everything to know

Yamaha has unveiled its 2023 YZF-R125. This is the smallest supersport motorbike manufactured by the Japanese automobile company. This bike now comes with new design language as seen on the R15 V4 and the YZF-R7. Notably, the changes on this bike are more than cosmetic, making this bike more leaner.
The Yamaha YZF-R125 has got a completely revamped bodywork borrowed from the YZF-R15 V4. So, it comes with a centrally mounted LED projector headlight flanked by LED DRL on either side of the bike.
Besides the aesthetics, the R125 has taken its electronic aids from the 155cc siblings. So now, it features a traction control system. The Yamaha bike is also equipped with a quickshifter, with the electronic aid offered as an optional extra.
Interestingly, the bike gets a new TFT console, which had debuted on the new MT-125 and the MT-07 lately. This gets completed by a new R1-inspired switchgear. This unit also comprises smartphone connectivity with call and SMS alerts. Reportedly, this update is expected to come by next year to the R15 V4.
The new Yamaha R125 comes with the same old liquid-cooled engine, belting out 14.8PS and 11.5Nm torque. A 41mm KYB USD fork and monoshock handle the suspension duties, while a 292mm/220mm disc brake setup drops the anchor on this sportbike.
Although the motorcycle looks identical to its previous sibling, what's noteworthy is the inclusion of a 37mm USD fork which is said to be similar to the 2022 Yamaha R15 V4.
Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor India had recently launched the much-awaited 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 at a starting price of nearly ₹1.6 lakh on the Indian road.
Taking ahead the legacy of the MT series, the new Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is equipped with more aggression and agility with its upside-down front forks, Aluminium swing arm, 155cc Liquid-cooled engine, and other exciting features. In the ex-showroom Delhi, the motorcycle is priced at ₹1,59,900.
MT-15 Version 2.0 is available in four colors - Cyan Storm, Racing Blue, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and Metallic Black.
