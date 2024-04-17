2024 Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 launched in India, starting at ₹17.44 lakhs: Check features, design and more
Aprilia introduces the 2024 RS 660 and Tuono 660 in India, priced at ₹17.44 lakh each. Both feature a 659cc engine, offering 100 bhp on the RS and 95 bhp on the Tuono. Equipped with advanced features, they compete in their segments against top rivals.
Aprilia has introduced its latest offerings for the 2024 model year in the Indian market, unveiling the RS 660 and Tuono 660 middleweight motorcycles. Priced at ₹17.44 lakh (ex-showroom, India) each, these bikes arrive as Completely Built Units (CBUs), embodying the epitome of Italian performance and design in the mid-range segment.