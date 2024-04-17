Aprilia introduces the 2024 RS 660 and Tuono 660 in India, priced at ₹ 17.44 lakh each. Both feature a 659cc engine, offering 100 bhp on the RS and 95 bhp on the Tuono. Equipped with advanced features, they compete in their segments against top rivals.

Aprilia has introduced its latest offerings for the 2024 model year in the Indian market, unveiling the RS 660 and Tuono 660 middleweight motorcycles. Priced at ₹17.44 lakh (ex-showroom, India) each, these bikes arrive as Completely Built Units (CBUs), embodying the epitome of Italian performance and design in the mid-range segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the same foundation, both the Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 derive power from a 659 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The RS model churns out a spirited 100 bhp and 67 Nm of torque, while the Tuono variant delivers a slightly more subdued 95 bhp with the same torque output. Both motorcycles feature a 6-speed gearbox, with the convenience of a quickshifter exclusive to the RS.

Underpinning these bikes is a perimeter frame, complemented by 41 mm KYB USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, offering adjustability for preload and rebound at both ends. Braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm front discs and a single 220 mm disc at the rear, accompanied by 17-inch alloy wheels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of design, the RS 660 mirrors the aesthetics of the larger RSV4, boasting a full-faired appearance, while the Tuono 660 draws inspiration from Aprilia’s flagship naked motorcycle, featuring a more upright riding stance.

Notwithstanding their distinctions, both versions come outfitted with cutting-edge functionalities, such as a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), traction control, wheelie control, engine braking management, various riding modes, cruise control, three-level Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and fully-LED lighting.

Competing in their respective segments, the 2024 Aprilia RS 660 faces off against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and Ducati Supersport, while the Tuono 660 contends with rivals such as the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS and Ducati Streetfighter V2. Enthusiasts can find these motorcycles at Aprilia’s Motoplex showrooms nationwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!