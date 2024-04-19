Bajaj Auto has been on a roll this year, diligently updating its renowned Pulsar lineup. The latest addition to this series is the highly anticipated 2024 Pulsar N250, boasting a plethora of enhancements across various fronts. While the majority of the Pulsar family has already received these updates, including mechanical tweaks, feature enrichments, and cosmetic refinements, two notable models, the Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar F250, are yet to undergo this transformation.

However, Bajaj Auto has assured enthusiasts that both the Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar F250 will not be left behind, as they are slated to receive these upgrades later in the year, reported HT Auto. The decision to prioritize the release of the updated naked model, the Pulsar N250, was based on its popularity among consumers.

The 2024 iteration of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 showcases a range of noteworthy changes, including the introduction of USD front forks, a state-of-the-art digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, offering features such as call and SMS alerts, as well as turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, the bike sports a wider 140-section rear tire, traction control, and fresh color schemes with revamped body graphics. Anticipate similar enhancements to be incorporated into the forthcoming 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250.

Meanwhile, expectations are high for the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200, speculated to receive updates such as new color options, an LED headlamp, and a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Enthusiasts are eager to see if this fully faired model will also feature traction control and dual-channel ABS, mirroring the offerings of the Pulsar N250.

Despite its decade-long unchanged styling, Bajaj Auto may opt for minimal alterations to the appearance of the Pulsar RS200, aligning with the evolutionary rather than revolutionary updates seen across the lineup. The powertrain is expected to remain consistent, with the 199.5 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine delivering 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In contrast, the Bajaj Pulsar F250 is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, air-and-oil cooled engine, tuned to produce 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj Auto aims to maintain its tradition of offering competitive pricing with the 2024 Pulsar F250 and RS200, as witnessed with the N250.

While enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of the updated Pulsar F250 and RS200, Bajaj Auto is gearing up for a significant milestone with the imminent launch of its largest Pulsar to date, the Pulsar NS400, scheduled for May 3, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates and excitement in the world of Pulsar motorcycles.

