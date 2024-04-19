2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250, Pulsar RS200 set to receive upgrades soon: What all to expect
Bajaj Auto continues its Pulsar lineup updates with the 2024 Pulsar N250, featuring significant enhancements. The RS200 and F250 models are slated for upgrades later. Expect advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity and traction control, maintaining competitive pricing.
Bajaj Auto has been on a roll this year, diligently updating its renowned Pulsar lineup. The latest addition to this series is the highly anticipated 2024 Pulsar N250, boasting a plethora of enhancements across various fronts. While the majority of the Pulsar family has already received these updates, including mechanical tweaks, feature enrichments, and cosmetic refinements, two notable models, the Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar F250, are yet to undergo this transformation.