2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched in India with advanced features, starting at ₹1.51 lakh: All details
Bajaj Auto launches the 2024 Pulsar N250 with modern features and priced at ₹1.51 lakh. It includes a digital console with Bluetooth, USD forks, traction control, ABS ride modes, and updated graphics. The bike retains a 249 cc engine with 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm torque.
Bajaj Auto has recently rolled out the revamped Pulsar N250 for the 2024 model year, bringing in a slew of enhancements and modern features. The flagship naked Pulsar comes with a price tag of ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), maintaining the same price level as before. This move positions the bike competitively without any increase in cost.