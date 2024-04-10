Bajaj Auto has recently rolled out the revamped Pulsar N250 for the 2024 model year, bringing in a slew of enhancements and modern features. The flagship naked Pulsar comes with a price tag of ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), maintaining the same price level as before. This move positions the bike competitively without any increase in cost.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 introduces a digital console equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, a significant upgrade from its predecessor's analog-digital unit. The new LCD display, similar to the ones on the recently launched Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160, offers various functionalities such as multiple trip meters, gear position indicator, digital tachometer, and more. Additionally, Bluetooth connectivity enables features like call and SMS alerts, phone battery status, and signal strength status, with the option to manage calls directly from the left switch cube.

In terms of technical upgrades, the Pulsar N250 now boasts USD forks upfront, replacing the telescopic units, enhancing the bike's handling. It also introduces traction control, a 140-section rear tire, and new ABS ride modes - Rain, Road, and On/Off. The bike showcases fresh graphics and colors, namely Red and White, alongside a slight increase in kerb weight by 2 kg, making it the heaviest in its segment at 164 kg.

Under the hood, the updated model retains the 249 cc air and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch mechanism.

The rear suspension is managed by a monoshock with adjustable preload, while braking is facilitated by a 300 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle rolls on 17-inch wheels fitted with tubeless tires.

Additional features on the Pulsar N250 comprise a dual-function LED projector headlamp, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and a USB charging point. The refreshed model is slated for imminent release in showrooms, with bookings currently being accepted. Competing against counterparts such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Yamaha MT-15, Suzuki Gixxer 250, and KTM 250 Duke, the updated Bajaj Pulsar N250 endeavors to bolster its position in the fiercely competitive market segment.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!