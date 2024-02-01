2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex-Fuel revealed; details
Royal Enfield unveils eco-friendly flex-fuel variant of Classic 350 motorcycle at 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, supporting Indian government's push for ethanol blend in petrol.
Royal Enfield has reportedly unveiled an eco-friendly twist to its iconic Classic 350 motorcycle at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The new flex-fuel variant can run on a combination of petrol and ethanol, supporting the Indian government's push to raise ethanol blend in petrol to 25% by 2025, reported NewsBytes.