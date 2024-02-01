Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex-Fuel revealed; details

2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex-Fuel revealed; details

Livemint

Royal Enfield unveils eco-friendly flex-fuel variant of Classic 350 motorcycle at 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, supporting Indian government's push for ethanol blend in petrol.

The motorcycle features a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlight, a solo rider saddle, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and traditional wire-spoked wheels.

Royal Enfield has reportedly unveiled an eco-friendly twist to its iconic Classic 350 motorcycle at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The new flex-fuel variant can run on a combination of petrol and ethanol, supporting the Indian government's push to raise ethanol blend in petrol to 25% by 2025, reported NewsBytes.

As per the publication, true to Royal Enfield's vintage design ethos, the Classic 350 Flex Fuel boasts a distinctive green and red paint scheme on its fuel tank and side panels, setting it apart from its conventional counterparts. The motorcycle features a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlight, a solo rider saddle, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and traditional wire-spoked wheels.

Reportedly, Under the hood, the Classic 350 Flex Fuel retains its reliable 350cc, single-cylinder air-cooled, J-series engine, adds the report. This powerhouse generates 20hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm.

While an official launch date is yet to be disclosed by Royal Enfield, industry experts anticipate the Classic 350 Flex Fuel to hit the market in 2025. This move aligns with the Indian government's ambitious plans to promote a greener future by encouraging the use of ethanol-blended petrol.

Royal Enfield's introduction of this flex-fuel motorcycle underlines its commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable riding experience, showcasing innovation within the renowned Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer, added the report.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield, a unit of Eicher Motors Ltd, has recently said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to develop new products, Electric Vehicles (EVs) products and capacity building, news agency PTI reported.

The company has earmarked an investment of 3,000 crore, the motorcycle manufacturer said, spread over eight years. The investments are expected to generate about 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

