2024 BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched in India at ₹1.53 Cr, can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds
BMW India introduces the 2024 M4 Competition M xDrive, priced at ₹1.53 crore. It features redesigned bumpers, carbon fibre roof, and updated wheels. The interior offers M sports seats, a new M leather steering wheel, and OS 8.5 infotainment.
BMW India has unveiled the 2024 M4 Competition M xDrive, set to enter the Indian market as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. With a price tag of ₹1.53 crore, this high-performance coupe is now available for booking through BMW's dealership network as well as online. The latest model features cosmetic enhancements, updates to the cabin, and mechanical tweaks to elevate the driving experience.