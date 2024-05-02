BMW India has unveiled the 2024 M4 Competition M xDrive, set to enter the Indian market as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. With a price tag of ₹1.53 crore, this high-performance coupe is now available for booking through BMW's dealership network as well as online. The latest model features cosmetic enhancements, updates to the cabin, and mechanical tweaks to elevate the driving experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2024 M4 Competition M xDrive features updated bumpers and adaptive headlights and taillights that take cues from BMW's M4 CSL. Moreover, the BMW logo now has a high-gloss black finish, and an optional M graphic is available for customization. The roof, now made of carbon fibre, contributes to a lower centre of gravity and increased rigidity.

Additionally, the car is equipped with new M-forged double-spoke alloy wheels, and the standard blue brake calipers can be swapped for red ones at an additional cost. The optional M Carbon exterior package includes enhancements like inserts for the front air intakes, a rear diffuser, exterior mirror caps, and a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic rear spoiler. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The interior of the M4 Competition M xDrive boasts a fresh M leather steering wheel, featuring a flat bottom, a 12 o'clock marker, and accents crafted from carbon fibre. For those desiring a heightened sense of luxury, an optional M Alcantara steering wheel is offered. The car's infotainment system runs on BMW's Operating System 8.5, integrating a voice-controlled BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant to enhance user convenience.

The M4 Competition M xDrive comes standard with M sports seats that provide numerous electric adjustment settings, built-in headrests, and illuminated model logos. Both the driver and front passenger enjoy heated seats with active ventilation for added comfort.

Powering the M4 Competition M xDrive is the M TwinPower Turbo S58 six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, a 3.0-litre powerhouse delivering 530 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. BMW's xDrive system channels power to all four wheels, enabling the coupe to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The engine is paired with an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission that provides various driving modes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

