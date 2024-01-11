2024 Creta Facelift appears at dealerships ahead of launch: Everything we know so far
The 2024 Creta sports a more robust appearance compared to its predecessor, with notable enhancements including fresh LED lighting elements and a redesigned grille.
Hyundai Motor India Limited is gearing up for the launch of the 2024 Creta scheduled for January 16th. The official images of the SUV have been unveiled, and the manufacturer has commenced the dispatch of the Creta Facelift to its dealerships. New photographs of the SUV have emerged, showcasing the vehicle at a dealership yard, reported HT Auto.