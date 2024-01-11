Hyundai Motor India Limited is gearing up for the launch of the 2024 Creta scheduled for January 16th. The official images of the SUV have been unveiled, and the manufacturer has commenced the dispatch of the Creta Facelift to its dealerships. New photographs of the SUV have emerged, showcasing the vehicle at a dealership yard, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, examining the images, it is evident that the 2024 Creta exhibits a more robust appearance in contrast to its predecessor. The outgoing model had a rounded profile, while the new version appears more squared-off. Notable enhancements include fresh LED lighting elements, a lightbar, a redesigned grille, skid plate, and bumper.

Similar to the Tucson and Venue models, the LED Daytime Running Lamps are positioned above, with the main headlamp unit situated below in the bumper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarding the side profile, minimal alterations are observed. The side panels remain largely unchanged, featuring emphasized wheel arches and a silver element running through the C-pillar.

However, the rear showcases a completely new design. The tailgate is now more level, hosting a fresh set of slender LED tail lamps connected by a lightbar. Additionally, a rear spoiler and a high-mounted stop lamp are included. The bumper has undergone a redesign as well.

Hyundai has unveiled the features accompanying the new Creta. The vehicle will incorporate a new digital instrument cluster sourced from the Alcazar model. Additionally, an Advanced Driver Aids System, encompassing 19 features, will be available. Hyundai is providing over 70 safety features, with 36 of them offered as standard. Furthermore, the manufacturer has revamped the platform, aiming to enhance the crash test rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2024 Hyundai Creta will come with a choice of three engines: a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbocharged diesel, and a turbocharged petrol engine. Each of these engines will have a 1.5-liter capacity.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!