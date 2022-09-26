2024 Ford Mustang unveiled: Here’s everything to know on Ford's classic

In terms of look, the all new Ford Mustang is an evolution of the iconic Pony car’s design, featuring a chiseled look inspired by the original first-generation car. The front features tri-bar LED headlamps and DRLs which flank the large octagonal grille.
Ford has taken the wraps off the new 7th generation Mustang. The wait for the fans is over. This iconic car retains the classic elements such as the long bonnet, aggressive front, fastback roofline. It would be available in the GT with the V8 variant and the EcoBoost with the smaller four cylinder motor model.
In terms of look, the all new Ford Mustang is an evolution of the iconic Pony car’s design, featuring a chiseled look inspired by the original first-generation car. The front features tri-bar LED headlamps and DRLs which flank the large octagonal grille. The EcoBoost and the GT are differentiated visually as the GT features a larger grille, different bumper, front splitter, rear spoiler and other bits. Whereas, the EcoBoost has a more subtle design.
Talking about the profile, the car has a sleek roofline and a short rear overhang with wide rear haunches. There is also the Mustang convertible which gets a fabric roof. There are 11-colour options on offer along with the customisable stripe colours and designs. The wheel options range from 12-inch for the base models to 19-inch for the GT and optional 20-inch ones.
The automaker is offering the Mustang Design series which provides customers with customisation options such as a performance pack and bronze pack.
Ford has also revamped the interior of the 2024 Mustang. There is a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch infotainment display set inside a single continuous glass panel. The interiors can be chosen from a selection of cloth or synthetic leather fabrics in multiple colours. Equipment varies from model to model, some of the features also include flat bottom steering, Band and Olufsen sound system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa and OTA updates for the software.
Talking about the powertrain, the automaker has decided to offer two engines, a 5.0-litre V8 named ‘Coyote’ and a smaller 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder motor. The EcoBoost is an upgrade over the older motor, with a new bore, stroke and turbo while the V8 gets a new dual cold-air intake. For transmission, customers can opt for a six-speed manual but only with the Mustang GT V8 or go for the 10-speed torque converter. The automatic is standard for the smaller EcoBoost.
