Honda Cars India has officially launched the 2024 Honda Amaze facelift, with a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). The revamped Honda Amaze draws design inspiration from the brand’s latest SUV, the Honda Elevate. The bold and squarish front bumper integrates LED projector fog lamps, while the headlamps feature LED Bi-Projector lenses accentuated by a chrome strip. A hexagonal grille with a distinctive pattern completes the facelifted front fascia.

At the rear, the Amaze boasts redesigned LED tail lamps reminiscent of the Honda City but with unique vertical slat brake lights. The rear bumper now includes four sensors, and the rear-view camera is discreetly tucked under the boot lid. The sedan rides on newly styled 15-inch alloy wheels, offering a ground clearance of 172 mm. Boot capacity has been increased to 416 litres, further enhancing its practicality.

Segment-First ADAS

The cabin of the 2024 Amaze receives a significant update with an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. A semi-digital 7-inch driver's information display adds a modern touch. Rear passengers benefit from newly added air-conditioning vents, complemented by a more powerful AC blower motor equipped with a 2.5 HEPA filter.

Also Read | 2024 Honda Amaze set to launch tomorrow with a bold new look and advanced tech

Safety takes centre stage with the introduction of the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, making the Amaze the first compact sedan in its class to offer features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. These camera-based technologies, already seen in the Honda City and Elevate, set a new benchmark for safety in the segment.

Improved Efficiency

Under the bonnet, the Amaze continues with its reliable 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. The CVT variant claims an impressive fuel efficiency of 19.46 km/l, while the manual version offers 18.65 km/l.

Pricing and Variants

The 2024 Honda Amaze is available in three trims: