Honda Cars India is all set to elevate the competition in the sub-compact sedan segment with the launch of the third-generation Amaze on December 4, 2024. The new Amaze promises a major facelift, incorporating significant design upgrades and new features, reported HT Auto.

Exterior Changes

The 2024 Honda Amaze will likely feature a bold new design, with styling elements inspired by the Honda Elevate and the City. The front of the car is expected to adopt a more upright stance, highlighted by a larger grille and new headlights reminiscent of those found on the Elevate.

The bonnet could retain its muscular lines, while the side profile remains largely unchanged, though it will now sport new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the Amaze will likely sport fresh tail-lights that take inspiration from the Honda City but with distinct lighting elements to set it apart from its predecessor.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Amaze 2024 is anticipated to feature a cabin with a black and beige theme, while the dashboard layout mirrors that of the Honda Elevate, as per previously circulated spy shots. The design is divided by a vertical divider housing the air conditioning vents, with controls for climate control inspired by the Elevate's design.

The new Amaze is expected to come equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one found in the Elevate V and VX variants. A significant addition is the inclusion of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which will make the Amaze the first sub-compact sedan in India to offer such technology. However, it will not feature a 360-degree camera or an electric sunroof. Other updates include the addition of rear AC vents for enhanced comfort.