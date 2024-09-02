Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to introduce the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar next week, with the official launch scheduled for September 9, 2024.

Ahead of the launch, the automaker has already unveiled several changes to the vehicle's exterior and interior. The most recent update from Hyundai confirms a range of new features and technological advancements designed to enhance the Alcazar's appeal to prospective buyers.

As per a HT Auto report, under the hood, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will likely be powered by a 1.5-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine, delivering a robust 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT, offering drivers a choice in how they experience the vehicle's performance.

For those who prefer diesel, the new Alcazar is expected to be available with a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engine. This powerplant produces 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and can be matched with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Reportedly, the 2024 Alcazar will also come equipped with various driving modes—Normal, Eco, and Sport—along with traction settings tailored for Snow, Mud, and Sand. Paddle shifters will be included in the automatic variants, and the Idle Stop and Go (ISG) feature will be standard across the lineup.

When it comes to safety, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is anticipated to impress with 40 standard safety features. Key safety elements include six airbags, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all-around disc brakes, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

In addition, the Alcazar will likely be equipped with Hyundai's SmartSense Level 2 ADAS suite, which comprises 19 features, such as Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning.

The 2024 Alcazar also boasts several additional safety enhancements, including a Digital Key, Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and an ElectroChromic inside rearview mirror.

Visually, the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar sports a more aggressive design, highlighted by a redesigned front fascia featuring a new grille and H-shaped LED DRLs connected by a sleek LED light bar. The side and rear profiles have been updated as well, with new 18-inch alloy wheels and redesigned connected taillights.

In terms of color options, the 2024 Alcazar is expected to offer nine choices, including eight monotone and one dual-tone option. The monotone colors include Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte, and Fiery Red.

Inside, the Alcazar will feature a dual-screen setup that merges the infotainment display and the driver's display into a single, expansive unit, similar to what is seen in the 2024 Hyundai Creta. The 6-seater version of the Alcazar will also include captain seats in the second row with enhanced cushioning and a folding armrest. Meanwhile, the 7-seater variant will offer a one-touch tumble mechanism for easier access to the third-row seats.

