2024 Hyundai Alcazar to launch in India on Sept 9: Here's everything we know so far
Hyundai Motor India Limited will launch the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar on September 9, 2024. The updated model features new exterior and interior designs, advanced technology, and multiple engine options. It includes 40 standard safety features and Hyundai's SmartSense Level 2 ADAS suite with 19 features.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to introduce the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar next week, with the official launch scheduled for September 9, 2024.
