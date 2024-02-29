2024 Hyundai Creta N Line booking commences at ₹25,000: All we know so far
Hyundai Motor India Limited opens bookings for Creta N Line, a sportier variant with WRC-inspired design elements, safety features, and a powerful 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine.
Hyundai Motor India Limited has officially opened bookings for the eagerly anticipated Creta N Line, signaling a new era for enthusiasts seeking a sportier variant of the popular Creta model, reported HT Auto.
Next Story
₹8,173.45-3.21%
₹4,377.651.12%
₹1,9011.73%
₹11,150.61.06%
₹957.75-0.73%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message