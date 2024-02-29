Hyundai Motor India Limited has officially opened bookings for the eagerly anticipated Creta N Line, signaling a new era for enthusiasts seeking a sportier variant of the popular Creta model, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, interested customers can secure their spot by placing a token amount of ₹25,000 at any Hyundai Signature dealership.

Drawing inspiration from the dynamic world of WRC cars, the Creta N Line promises a visually striking experience with a host of exterior and interior enhancements. At the forefront is a revamped front grille adorned with the distinctive N Line emblem, accompanied by a more aggressive front bumper featuring eye-catching red accents. The sides of the vehicle boast new skirts with matching red accents, complemented by 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels proudly displaying the N Line badge and featuring attention-grabbing red front brake calipers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the pursuit of a true sports car experience, Hyundai has incorporated a twin-tip exhaust at the rear, accompanied by a retuned exhaust note for a raspier and more exhilarating sound. The suspension setup has also undergone adjustments, possibly to enhance the vehicle's handling capabilities.

Safety remains a top priority, as the Creta N Line comes equipped with an impressive array of features. With 42 standard safety features and over 70 advanced safety features, the vehicle ensures a secure and protected driving experience. Notable safety elements include Hill Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Hold, Electronic Stability Control, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree parking camera.

Under the hood, the Creta N Line packs a punch with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 158 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm. The transmission options include a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit, with the latter currently exclusive to the 7-speed DCT variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside, the sporty theme continues with a new N Line steering wheel wrapped in leather and adorned with red stitching. The dashboard features striking red inserts, and the infotainment system is encased in a red bezel. To complete the interior transformation, a specific N Line gear lever adds a touch of exclusivity to the driving experience.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!