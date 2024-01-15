 2024 Hyundai Creta to launch in India tomorrow: Here are price expectations | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 15 2024 15:56:17
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 494.55 6.25%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.95 -0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 640.15 1.01%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,009.60 0.57%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,671.85 1.97%
Business News/ Auto News / 2024 Hyundai Creta to launch in India tomorrow: Here are price expectations
Back Back

2024 Hyundai Creta to launch in India tomorrow: Here are price expectations

 Livemint

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is anticipated to have a higher price than the current model, with an increase of ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 as you move up the variant range.

Hyundai is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of the 2024 Creta in the Indian market, scheduled for Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor)Premium
Hyundai is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of the 2024 Creta in the Indian market, scheduled for Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of the 2024 Creta in the Indian market, scheduled for Tuesday. Since its initial introduction in 2015, the Creta has amassed a customer base exceeding 9.80 lakh in nearly nine years. Despite facing strong competition in the mid-size SUV segment, the Creta has consistently maintained its leadership position.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta showcases notable alterations to its exterior design, improvements to the interior layout, an expanded array of features, and the introduction of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

As per a report by HT Auto, it is highly likely that the pricing for the 2024 Hyundai Creta will surpass the current cost structure of the second-generation model. Currently, the Creta is priced between 10.90 lakh and 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). While the base variant of the 2024 Creta may retain its current pricing at 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), similar to its main rival, the Kia Seltos, which was updated last year, as one progresses through the variant range, there could be an increase ranging from 20,000 to 50,000.

The highest-tier diesel model of the Creta is anticipated to be priced in the range of 12 lakh to 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The addition of the 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine adds an intriguing element, available exclusively in the top-tier variant and expected to be priced at approximately 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking of powertrain, the new Creta from Hyundai will feature the inclusion of the 1.5-liter Turbo GDi Petrol engine. Additionally, the Creta lineup will encompass options like the 1.5-liter MPi petrol and 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engines.

Regarding transmission alternatives, the revamped Creta will provide a choice of six-speed manual, Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), and six-speed automatic transmission. It's important to highlight that the turbo petrol engine will exclusively be paired with the seven-speed DCT.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta will be available in a comprehensive range of seven main variants, namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O).

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 15 Jan 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹7,300.20.45%
Hero Motocorp
₹4,384.15-0.31%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,622.850.81%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹9,962.31.25%
Tata Motors
₹816.25-0.48%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App