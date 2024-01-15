2024 Hyundai Creta to launch in India tomorrow: Here are price expectations

Hyundai is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of the 2024 Creta in the Indian market, scheduled for Tuesday. Since its initial introduction in 2015, the Creta has amassed a customer base exceeding 9.80 lakh in nearly nine years. Despite facing strong competition in the mid-size SUV segment, the Creta has consistently maintained its leadership position.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta showcases notable alterations to its exterior design, improvements to the interior layout, an expanded array of features, and the introduction of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

As per a report by HT Auto, it is highly likely that the pricing for the 2024 Hyundai Creta will surpass the current cost structure of the second-generation model. Currently, the Creta is priced between ₹10.90 lakh and ₹19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). While the base variant of the 2024 Creta may retain its current pricing at ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), similar to its main rival, the Kia Seltos, which was updated last year, as one progresses through the variant range, there could be an increase ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000.

The highest-tier diesel model of the Creta is anticipated to be priced in the range of ₹12 lakh to ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom). The addition of the 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine adds an intriguing element, available exclusively in the top-tier variant and expected to be priced at approximately ₹21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking of powertrain, the new Creta from Hyundai will feature the inclusion of the 1.5-liter Turbo GDi Petrol engine. Additionally, the Creta lineup will encompass options like the 1.5-liter MPi petrol and 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engines.

Regarding transmission alternatives, the revamped Creta will provide a choice of six-speed manual, Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), and six-speed automatic transmission. It's important to highlight that the turbo petrol engine will exclusively be paired with the seven-speed DCT.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta will be available in a comprehensive range of seven main variants, namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O).

