2024 Hyundai Creta to launch in India tomorrow: Here are price expectations
The 2024 Hyundai Creta is anticipated to have a higher price than the current model, with an increase of ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 as you move up the variant range.
Hyundai is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of the 2024 Creta in the Indian market, scheduled for Tuesday. Since its initial introduction in 2015, the Creta has amassed a customer base exceeding 9.80 lakh in nearly nine years. Despite facing strong competition in the mid-size SUV segment, the Creta has consistently maintained its leadership position.