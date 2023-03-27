Hyundai Motor has today unveiled the design of the eighth-generation Sonata. The latest 2024 model of midsize sedan features a sportiest design. The vehicle will be launched at the Seoul Auto Show starting March 30, 2023. The new Sonata, the company says, presents a fresh take on the four-door coupe that captures the essence of Hyundai Motor’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy.

Exterior design of the all-new Sonata embodies 'The Sportiness'. It comes with an N line-based exterior design that conveys sports coupe style with a long hood, low front-end and fastback roof line. The car has a horizontal front-end layout that integrates Hyundai’s signature Seamless Horizon Lamp, hidden headlamps, wide grille and air intake for a more dynamic and aggressive appearance. The Seamless Horizon Lamp and wide-set along with the hidden headlamps create a dramatic lighting effect, emphasizing the vehicle’s wide stance while adding a futuristic touch.

The sedan’s standard model features a spoiler-shaped trunk lid and muffler-shaped rear garnish on the standard model, while the addition of a rear spoiler and dual twin-tip mufflers along with exclusive 19-inch wheels on the N Line further amplify that image.

Inside, the 2024 Sonata model has a panoramic curved display that combines both 12.3-inch driver information clusters and 12.3-inch AVN infotainment system in a modern and simple dashboard layout that emphasizes the horizontal lines and expanded sense of space. The touch-type climate control unit applied to the instrument panel boosts the high-tech vibe.

Hyundai says that the sedan’s interior has undergone significant upgrades for an improved passenger experience with tasteful interior color combinations to enhance the sense of sportiness and premium character simultaneously. The car’s center console is further enhanced by the palm rest that provides more comfort for the driver by extending the armrest to lean up to the palm of the hand. The large size cup holder and tray provide additional convenience.