2024 Hyundai Sonata revealed with Verna-like design: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Inside, the 2024 Sonata model has a panoramic curved display that combines both 12.3-inch driver information clusters and 12.3-inch AVN infotainment system
Hyundai Motor has today unveiled the design of the eighth-generation Sonata. The latest 2024 model of midsize sedan features a sportiest design. The vehicle will be launched at the Seoul Auto Show starting March 30, 2023. The new Sonata, the company says, presents a fresh take on the four-door coupe that captures the essence of Hyundai Motor’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy.
