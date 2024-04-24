2024 Jawa Perak bobber launched in India with revamped design and engine upgrades
Jawa unveils the 2024 Perak, featuring a striking matte Black/matte Grey dual-tone finish, brass tank badge, and quilted seat for enhanced aesthetics and comfort. Engine upgrades include re-engineered gear teeth, a new crankshaft design, and improved throttle mapping.
Jawa Motorcycles has launched the 2024 edition of its flagship model, the Perak, with several updates aimed at improving performance and aesthetic appeal in the Indian market.
Next Story
₹8,792.75-1.27%
₹4,343.051.03%
₹2,062.3-0.35%
₹12,993.7-0.72%
₹986.60.51%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message