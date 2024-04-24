Jawa unveils the 2024 Perak, featuring a striking matte Black/matte Grey dual-tone finish, brass tank badge, and quilted seat for enhanced aesthetics and comfort. Engine upgrades include re-engineered gear teeth, a new crankshaft design, and improved throttle mapping.

Jawa Motorcycles has launched the 2024 edition of its flagship model, the Perak, with several updates aimed at improving performance and aesthetic appeal in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of visual upgrades, the 2024 Perak sports a new matte Black and matte Grey dual-tone finish, designed to accentuate the motorcycle's unique design elements. The addition of a brass tank badge and a matching fuel filler cap enhances the retro vibe. The new seat design, now featuring a quilted pattern, not only elevates the look but also offers greater comfort to riders.

Under the hood, Jawa has made notable changes to the engine. The gear teeth have been re-engineered to improve shifting smoothness and reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels. The addition of new gearbox covers further helps in minimizing noise from the gearbox. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new crankshaft design aims to reduce stress on the engine, while improved gear ratios and revised throttle mapping contribute to smoother operation. The piston skirt profile and cast iron liner in the cylinder block have been updated to further reduce NVH. Additionally, a new larger throttle body with a diameter of 38 mm, along with a patented breather canopy, is designed to lower oil consumption and emissions.

The power unit remains a 334 cc liquid-cooled engine that delivers 29 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The transmission features a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Ergonomics have also been addressed, with the foot pegs repositioned 155 mm forward, creating a more relaxed riding posture. Despite these significant changes, the handlebar position remains unchanged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of the pricing, the 2024 Jawa Perak is offered at ₹2,13,187 (ex-showroom, Pune), reflecting the comprehensive updates and improvements that make it a compelling choice for motorcycle enthusiasts seeking both style and performance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!