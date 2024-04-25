2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV arrives in India with major updates, starting at ₹67.65 lakh: Looks, interior and other details
Jeep India unveils 2024 Wrangler SUV with starting prices of ₹67.65 lakh for Unlimited trim and ₹71.65 lakh for Rubicon variant. Updated model features refreshed design, new cabin amenities, and 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine with 268 bhp power.
Jeep India has unveiled the latest iteration of its Wrangler SUV, introducing the 2024 model to the Indian market. The revamped version is available at a starting price of ₹67.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Unlimited trim, while the Rubicon variant is priced at ₹71.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is based on the facelift that was launched globally in 2023.