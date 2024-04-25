Jeep India unveils 2024 Wrangler SUV with starting prices of ₹ 67.65 lakh for Unlimited trim and ₹ 71.65 lakh for Rubicon variant. Updated model features refreshed design, new cabin amenities, and 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine with 268 bhp power.

Jeep India has unveiled the latest iteration of its Wrangler SUV, introducing the 2024 model to the Indian market. The revamped version is available at a starting price of ₹67.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Unlimited trim, while the Rubicon variant is priced at ₹71.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is based on the facelift that was launched globally in 2023.

From a design perspective, the refreshed Jeep Wrangler features a more streamlined version of the iconic seven-slat radiator grille and a Gorilla Glass windshield, among other changes.

These enhancements bring the Wrangler closer in line with rivals like the Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery Sport, BMW X3, and Audi Q5. Despite these modifications, the overall shape and silhouette of the SUV remain consistent with the previous model. In terms of roof options, the India-spec Wrangler offers both hard-top and soft-top choices, along with 17-inch and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Jeep Wrangler has always been known for its robust design and off-road capability. However, previous versions were criticized for lacking in features. The 2024 Wrangler addresses these concerns with a host of new cabin amenities. In terms of interior, the SUV now features a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a fully digital instrument cluster.

Additional features encompass 12-way power-adjustable front seats, an audio system from Alpine, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, generating 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.This engine is paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, delivering power to all four wheels through Jeep's renowned Selec-Trac 4WD system. This configuration ensures the Wrangler's ability to handle rough terrains with ease.

With these updates, the new Jeep Wrangler aims to offer an improved driving experience while maintaining its reputation for off-road capability.

