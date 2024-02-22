India Kawasaki Motors has introduced the eagerly awaited 2024 Ninja 500 to the global motorcycle market, positioning it as a successor to the Ninja 400 series. Set to make its mark on Indian roads, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), flaunting an enticing introductory price tag of ₹5.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Motorcycle enthusiasts will be able to revel in the sleek Metallic Spark Black variant as the bike's sole color option.

The heart of the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 beats with a robust 451 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, firmly planted within a trellis frame. This enhanced powertrain features a significant boost in torque, churning out 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, an upgrade from its predecessor's 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Moreover, power delivery remains steady at 45 bhp, attainable earlier at 9,000 rpm, a shift from the previous 10,000 rpm threshold. A 6-speed gearbox, complemented by a slip-and-assist clutch, promises riders an exhilarating experience on the road.

In terms of mechanics, the Ninja 500 boasts telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring optimal handling and comfort. Braking prowess is delivered through a 310 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, fortified with dual-channel ABS for added safety. An LCD digital instrument console, equipped with smartphone connectivity, adds a modern touch to the rider's interface. Notable features such as the Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System (KIPASS) and a Type-C charging port enhance the overall riding experience.

Visually, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 echoes the distinctive styling cues of its larger counterparts, the Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-10R. Twin LED headlamps, sharp side fairings, and split seats accentuate its sporty demeanor. The bike's ergonomic design, characterized by a more upright seating posture, signifies its versatility as a sports tourer.

In the fiercely competitive market segment, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is poised to take on formidable rivals such as the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF-R3, and KTM RC 390, promising enthusiasts an array of options to choose from.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!