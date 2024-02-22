2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 debuts in India at ₹5.24 lakhs: All you need to know
India Kawasaki Motors launches the 2024 Ninja 500 as a successor to the Ninja 400 series, priced at ₹5.24 lakh. It features a 451 cc engine, improved torque, and power delivery, along with advanced features like ABS and smartphone connectivity.
India Kawasaki Motors has introduced the eagerly awaited 2024 Ninja 500 to the global motorcycle market, positioning it as a successor to the Ninja 400 series. Set to make its mark on Indian roads, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), flaunting an enticing introductory price tag of ₹5.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Motorcycle enthusiasts will be able to revel in the sleek Metallic Spark Black variant as the bike's sole color option.