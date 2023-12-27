2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R set to hit Indian streets on January 1: All we know so far
Kawasaki India announces that the 2024 ZX-6R will be available in the Indian market from January 1, 2024, with aesthetic enhancements and engine upgrades.
Kawasaki India, following the unveiling of the ZX-6R at India Bike Week 2023, has revealed that the motorcycle is set to hit the Indian market on January 1, 2024. The 2024 ZX-6R boasts subtle aesthetic enhancements and an engine upgrade to align with the latest emission standards. Anticipated to be priced at approximately ₹11 lakh ex-showroom, the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R is poised to offer enthusiasts an updated and compliant riding experience.