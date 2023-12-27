Kawasaki India, following the unveiling of the ZX-6R at India Bike Week 2023, has revealed that the motorcycle is set to hit the Indian market on January 1, 2024. The 2024 ZX-6R boasts subtle aesthetic enhancements and an engine upgrade to align with the latest emission standards. Anticipated to be priced at approximately ₹11 lakh ex-showroom, the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R is poised to offer enthusiasts an updated and compliant riding experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, categorized as a supersport motorcycle, features clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. The design has undergone subtle enhancements, drawing inspiration from its larger counterpart, the Kawasaki ZX-10R. The motorcycle now sports a split headlamp configuration with LED lighting components.

This Kawasaki supersport bike is equipped with a 636 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 129 bhp at a high 13,000 rpm, accompanied by a peak torque of 69 Nm at 10,800 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the motorcycle features a quickshifter and a slip-and-assist clutch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kawasaki provides a range of rider assistance features including traction control, power modes, and an anti-lock braking system. The motorcycle is equipped with a 4.3-inch color TFT instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity through the Rideology application. Additionally, it features comprehensive LED lighting throughout.

The motorcycle is supported by an aluminum perimeter frame and features 41 mm inverted forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable. Bringing the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to a stop involves dual 310 mm front discs with 4-piston calipers and a 220 mm rear single disc with a single-piston caliper.

In addition to unveiling the ZX-6R, Kawasaki introduced the W175 Street during India Bike Week 2023. Positioned above the W175 in the lineup, the Street variant features alloy wheels, tubeless tires, and an updated array of color options. The ex-showroom price for the W175 Street is set at ₹1.35 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

