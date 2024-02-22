2024 Kawasaki Z900 launches in India with exciting upgrades: Know what all is new
Kawasaki India unveils the 2024 Z900 model with a price of ₹9.29 lakh, featuring a 948 cc engine delivering 123.6 bhp power. It offers two power modes, four riding modes, traction control, TFT dashboard, LED lighting, and robust frame for stability and comfort.
Kawasaki India has unveiled the highly anticipated 2024 Z900 model, continuing its legacy of high-performance motorcycles in the Indian market. With an ex-showroom price of ₹9.29 lakh, the 2024 iteration commands a slight premium of ₹9,000 over its predecessor, the 2023 model.