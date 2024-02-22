Kawasaki India has unveiled the highly anticipated 2024 Z900 model, continuing its legacy of high-performance motorcycles in the Indian market. With an ex-showroom price of ₹9.29 lakh, the 2024 iteration commands a slight premium of ₹9,000 over its predecessor, the 2023 model.

Available in two captivating color options - Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey - the 2024 Z900 retains its stunning visual appeal without undergoing any cosmetic alterations.

Under the hood, enthusiasts will find the same robust 948 cc liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine featuring an inline configuration. Delivering an impressive performance, the engine churns out 123.6 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the Z900 promises a thrilling riding experience on Indian roads.

Noteworthy features of the 2024 Z900 include two power modes - Full and Low - with the latter restricting power delivery to 55 percent, enhancing manageability by tempering throttle response. Additionally, riders can choose from four distinct riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider, the latter allowing manual customization to suit individual preferences. The motorcycle also offers traction control, automatically cutting off power upon detecting traction loss, ensuring a safer ride.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art TFT screen serving as the dashboard, riders can seamlessly access and control various features, including connectivity through the Rideology application, adding a touch of modernity to the riding experience. The 2024 Z900 boasts all-LED lighting, enhancing visibility and aesthetics on the road.

Crafted with precision, the motorcycle features a high-tensile steel trellis frame, offering robustness and stability. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm up-side down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both adjustable for rebound damping and preload. With 120 mm of travel in the front and 140 mm at the rear, the Z900 promises a comfortable ride across varied terrains.

Braking prowess is provided by twin 300 mm discs at the front and a 250 mm disc at the rear, ensuring precise control and stopping power when needed.

