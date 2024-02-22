Kawasaki India unveils the 2024 Z900 model with a price of ₹ 9.29 lakh, featuring a 948 cc engine delivering 123.6 bhp power. It offers two power modes, four riding modes, traction control, TFT dashboard, LED lighting, and robust frame for stability and comfort.

Kawasaki India has unveiled the highly anticipated 2024 Z900 model, continuing its legacy of high-performance motorcycles in the Indian market. With an ex-showroom price of ₹9.29 lakh, the 2024 iteration commands a slight premium of ₹9,000 over its predecessor, the 2023 model. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Available in two captivating color options - Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey - the 2024 Z900 retains its stunning visual appeal without undergoing any cosmetic alterations.

Under the hood, enthusiasts will find the same robust 948 cc liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine featuring an inline configuration. Delivering an impressive performance, the engine churns out 123.6 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the Z900 promises a thrilling riding experience on Indian roads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noteworthy features of the 2024 Z900 include two power modes - Full and Low - with the latter restricting power delivery to 55 percent, enhancing manageability by tempering throttle response. Additionally, riders can choose from four distinct riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider, the latter allowing manual customization to suit individual preferences. The motorcycle also offers traction control, automatically cutting off power upon detecting traction loss, ensuring a safer ride.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art TFT screen serving as the dashboard, riders can seamlessly access and control various features, including connectivity through the Rideology application, adding a touch of modernity to the riding experience. The 2024 Z900 boasts all-LED lighting, enhancing visibility and aesthetics on the road.

Crafted with precision, the motorcycle features a high-tensile steel trellis frame, offering robustness and stability. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm up-side down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both adjustable for rebound damping and preload. With 120 mm of travel in the front and 140 mm at the rear, the Z900 promises a comfortable ride across varied terrains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Braking prowess is provided by twin 300 mm discs at the front and a 250 mm disc at the rear, ensuring precise control and stopping power when needed.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!