2024 Kia Carnival MPV launched in India, priced at ₹63.90 lakhs: Features, powertrain and more

Kia has launched the 2024 Carnival MPV in India, priced at 63.90 lakh. It features a bold SUV-inspired design, a powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine, and a tech-rich interior, including dual 12.3-inch displays, premium sound system, and advanced comfort features, appealing to premium MPV buyers.

Updated3 Oct 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Kia has launched its flagship MPV, the 2024 Carnival, in the Indian market. The Limousine Plus variant costs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Carnival comes with a three-year warranty, roadside assistance, and a free maintenance package.

Design and Exterior Changes

The 2024 Kia Carnival has undergone a dramatic design shift, moving away from its previous van-like silhouette to adopt a bold, SUV-inspired look. A striking new front grille takes centre stage, broader and more imposing than before, framed by vertically aligned LED headlights and distinct L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). These changes lend the vehicle a more aggressive road presence.

Adding to its rugged charm are the fresh 18-inch alloy wheels and side body cladding, which contribute to a more adventurous profile. The rear of the vehicle is enhanced by connected LED tail lamps, in line with Kia’s latest design cues, seen in models like the updated Seltos and Sonet. These updates give the Carnival a muscular stance, positioning it as more than just an MPV.

Powertrain and Performance

The new Kia Carnival retains its robust 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque, delivering power to the rear wheels for smooth, responsive performance.

Interior and Features

Inside, the 2024 Carnival offers a tech-laden cabin with premium materials throughout. The interior follows a sophisticated brown and black colour scheme and is available only in a seven-seat configuration.

In terms of technology, the Carnival is equipped with dual panoramic curved displays – a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a corresponding 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. A high-end 12-speaker Bose sound system and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD) further enhance the driving experience.

Other notable features include powered and ventilated seats for both the first and second rows, wireless charging, three-zone climate control, and electrically operated sliding doors.

 

 

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Business NewsAuto News2024 Kia Carnival MPV launched in India, priced at ₹63.90 lakhs: Features, powertrain and more

