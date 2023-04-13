2024 Kia Seltos debuts in US, tipped to launch in India soon2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 02:50 PM IST
- 2024 Kia Seltos SUV will be available in five different variants that include LX, S, X-Line, EX, and SX. the updated Seltos SUV is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) along with AWD system.
South Korean automaker Kia has revealed the refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos in the US market. The all-new SUV sports a more commanding presence with a refined design on the outside, and an available panoramic display inside the futuristic and modern cabin.
