South Korean automaker Kia has revealed the refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos in the US market. The all-new SUV sports a more commanding presence with a refined design on the outside, and an available panoramic display inside the futuristic and modern cabin.

The SUV will be available in five different variants that include LX, S, X-Line, EX, and SX. the updated Seltos SUV is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) along with AWD system.

The new Kia Seltos will be offered in three new colour variants – Pluton Blue, Fusion Black and Valais Green. Inside, the SUV features a segment-first panoramic screen display that combines the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch center display. There is a 4.2-inch instrument cluster with digital gauge upgrade.

Customers will also get four USB ports - two in front and two in the rear. The front seats on the SUV are ventilated. The SUV gets a new dash trim as well.

The 2024 Kia Seltos comes powered by a 1.6-liter turbo GDI four-cylinder engine that is said to deliver 20 extra horse with a total of 195 horsepower. The engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Another variant includes a 2.0-liter four-cylinder MPI engine offering 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque routed through an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Normal, Smart, and Sport are different drive modes that the SUV comes with. It also offers active on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) system that is designed to provide all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance in a variety of circumstances with a center locking differential that can split power equally between the front and rear wheels for more severe environments.

The SUV also comes with Digital Key 2 Touch allowing customers to use their compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and Samsung Galaxy1 smart devices as a virtual vehicle key to lock, unlock and drive.

As mentioned above, the 2024 Kia Seltos boast of ADAS system with advanced features like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA).

The SUV is expected to launch in the Indian market soon.