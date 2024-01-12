2024 Kia Sonet launched in India; Check out prices, variants and more
Kia Motors India has launched the 2024 edition of the Kia Sonet, with an introductory starting price of ₹8 lakh for the entry-level variant. The pricing strategy aims to make the SUV more accessible to a wider audience and includes advanced safety features.
In a highly anticipated move, Kia Motors India officially launched the 2024 edition of its popular sub-compact SUV, the Kia Sonet, on Friday. The introductory starting price for the entry-level HTE variant, equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a five-speed manual transmission, stands at ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Sonet has been a notable player in the Indian market since its initial introduction in 2020, competing fiercely in the sub-compact SUV segment.