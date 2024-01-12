2024 Kia Sonet launched in India; Check out prices, variants and more

In a highly anticipated move, Kia Motors India officially launched the 2024 edition of its popular sub-compact SUV, the Kia Sonet, on Friday. The introductory starting price for the entry-level HTE variant, equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a five-speed manual transmission, stands at ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Sonet has been a notable player in the Indian market since its initial introduction in 2020, competing fiercely in the sub-compact SUV segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pricing strategy for the 2024 Kia Sonet is designed to offer a compelling value proposition to consumers, making the SUV more accessible to a wider audience. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer at Kia India, highlighted the brand's commitment to providing a balance of low maintenance costs and top-tier safety features, particularly with the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a significant safety feature not commonly found among its direct rivals.

"We are adding a substantial value-for-money proposition at the back of low maintenance and a top-tier safety proposition with the most advanced ADAS technology," stated Sohn. "We have observed that the Sonet is often the first choice for many buyers, and therefore, we made a conscious decision to keep the price competitive to make the Sonet more accessible to them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2024 Kia Sonet is available in three trim lines, namely Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line, offering a diverse range of options to cater to various consumer preferences. The SUV boasts an extensive lineup of 19 variants, providing choices in terms of engines, transmissions, and body colors.

The engine lineup for the Sonet includes a 1.2-litre petrol motor producing 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. For those seeking a more dynamic driving experience, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor is available, offering 118 bhp and around 170 Nm of torque. This engine comes with the option of either an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) or a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The diesel variant is powered by a 1.5-litre CRDi unit, delivering 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with transmission choices including six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and six-speed AT.

The pricing structure for the 2024 Kia Sonet is comprehensive, catering to a broad spectrum of consumers. The introductory prices (INR ex-showroom) vary across the diverse range of variants, as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smartstream G1.2 5MT HTE: ₹ 7,99,000

7,99,000 Smartstream G1.0T-GDi iMT HTK+: ₹ 10,49,000

10,49,000 7DCT HTX: ₹ 12,29,000

12,29,000 X-line 1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT HTE: ₹ 9,79,000

9,79,000 6AT HTX: ₹ 12,99,000

12,99,000 X-Line: ₹ 15,69,000 The Sonet's competitive pricing, coupled with the extensive range of trims and variants, positions it strongly in the sub-compact SUV segment. The inclusion of ADAS further enhances its appeal, setting it apart from its rivals in terms of advanced safety features

