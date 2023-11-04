2024 KTM 390 Adventure updated globally; gets two new colours

KTM has introduced the 2024 390 Adventure in the global market , but it Is crucial to manage expectations as the only modifications made are to the motorcycle's color options. No other changes have been implemented.

Two fresh color options, Adventure White and Adventure Orange, have been introduced. The underlying theme for both remains the same, with an orange frame complemented by either white or gray, depending on the rider's preference. Notably, these new color schemes are exclusive to the 390 Adventure alloy models. KTM has also announced plans to release a more offroad-focused variant featuring robust spoked wheels and a Ready to Race Rally-inspired livery.

The 2024 390 Adventure continues to be propelled by the unchanged 373.2 cc single-cylinder engine with liquid-cooling. This powerplant delivers 43 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It remains paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a quickshifter and slip-and-assist clutch.

Moreover, the Split-Trellis Frame is supported by WP-Apex up-side down forks in the front and a WP-Apex monoshock at the rear. Braking responsibilities are managed by a 320 mm disc with a caliper mounted radically in the front, accompanied by a 230 mm disc featuring a floating caliper at the rear.

Speaking of features, the 390 Adventure boasts several notable features, including Motorcycle Traction Control with a 3D Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Quickshifter+, Cornering ABS with lean angle sensitivity, Riding modes (street and offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire technology, and LED Headlamps. Additionally, it incorporates a 46 mm throttle body, a slipper clutch, and a 5-inch color TFT display that can be easily operated through the handlebar-mounted switchgear.

Recently, Duke has launched its updated KTM Adventure in India. This latest model is now available for purchase at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.11 lakh. Interested buyers can reserve their 2024 KTM 390 Duke by placing a booking on the manufacturer's official website, requiring a token payment of ₹4,499.

