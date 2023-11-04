2024 KTM 390 Adventure updated globally; gets two new colours
The 2024 390 Adventure retains its engine and features, but offers Adventure White and Adventure Orange color options exclusively for alloy models.
KTM has introduced the 2024 390 Adventure in the global market, but it Is crucial to manage expectations as the only modifications made are to the motorcycle's color options. No other changes have been implemented.
