2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally revealed: Check features and booking details

KTM has introduced the brand-new 890 Adventure R Rally in the international market. Pre-orders for this model will commence on September 20 and will be restricted to a total of 700 units available worldwide.

The companyasserts that the features of the 890 Adventure R Rally are on par with those found on Kevin Benavides' Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally motorcycle, which emerged as the champion in the 2023 Dakar Rally.

This 890 Adventure R Rally is driven by an 889 cc parallel-twin engine, delivering a maximum power of 103 bhp and a peak torque of 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. KTM has incorporated a lightweight Akrapovic slip-on Line exhaust system, mirroring the one employed by KTM's factory racing squads.

Regarding its features, KTM will provide a 5-inch TFT display, Offroad ABS, Traction Control, turn-by-turn navigation, various riding modes, a connectivity unit kit, and more. The 890 Adventure R Rally model includes a race-tailored rally seat, rugged spoked rims sourced from Excel, and rally-specific footpegs. Speaking of the wheels, the front one measures 21 inches, while the rear one measures 18 inches.

Moreover, the 890 Adventure R Rally comes equipped with carbon tank guards, an aluminum guard for the rear master cylinder, and an engine protection grille.

Additionally, KTM provides an optional Tech Pack, which incorporates features like Motor Slip Regulation, Cruise Control, Quickshifter+, and Rally Mode. The rear sprocket is sourced from Supersprox, and there's added fork protection along with WP Xplor Pro suspension from the WP Pro Components program.

In other developments, KTM is gearing up to introduce the next generation of the 390 Duke in the Indian market. The 390 Duke has undergone notable enhancements, sporting a more aggressive and muscular appearance.

Upgrades have been made to the frame and swingarm, while the alloy wheels and braking components have been adapted from the RC 390 model. These alloy wheels are not only lighter but also feature fewer spokes. Furthermore, the engine capacity has been raised from 373 cc to 399 cc, accompanied by the addition of several new features to the motorcycle.