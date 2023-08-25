Lexus India has started taking reservations for the upcoming second-generation LM ultra-luxury van, slated to hit the Indian market in just a few days. The renowned Japanese automaker has unveiled the 2024 Lexus LM for India, offering both four and seven-seater variants and showcasing a range of pioneering features, all designed to enhance the overall travel experience.

The 2024 four-seater version of the Lexus LM offers an elevated level of luxury and personalization. It features a spacious 48-inch widescreen display positioned in front of the rear seats. Assist grips are also thoughtfully placed to facilitate effortless entry and exit. Within the four-seater cabin, you'll find integrated speakers, a refrigerator, and well-designed storage compartments, all aimed at minimizing panel gaps between various elements.

On the other hand, the seven-seater variant of the Lexus LM is meticulously crafted to provide an expansive and well-illuminated ambiance. Overhead consoles are strategically placed throughout the cabin, ensuring a personalized experience for every passenger. In the rear cabin, independent seats are thoughtfully arranged, maintaining generous space between the ottoman and partition. Notably, the seven-seater version introduces a groundbreaking feature from Lexus – heated armrests and ottomans, setting a new standard of comfort and luxury.

Speaking about the new generation LM’s debut in the country, Naveen Soni, President - Lexus India, said, “We are thrilled to announce the muchawaited arrival of the all-new Lexus LM in India. This is a new category for Lexus in India and the fact that we received an overwhelming response for the previous generation LM showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, only reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. The LM will present a new standard for ultra-luxury mobility in the industry. At Lexus, our endeavour is to anticipate guests’ needs in advance, offering levels of comfort and amenity. Each vehicle we introduce embodies our traditional Japanese Omotenashi hospitality of delivering an unparalleled driving experience with levels of everyday luxury and refinement."

“Basis an ‘all-time-high’ requirement from ultra HNIs for this category, we forecast strong demand for such Luxury Movers to continue in the coming years. The luxurious all-new LM as a multi-purpose vehicle also embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled craftsmanship. With its impeccable attention to detail, advanced technologies, and exclusive amenities, we are confident that the majestic Lexus LM will redefine the ultra-luxury mobility experience for our discerning customers in India and will surpass their increasingly diverse and luxurious lifestyle desires," Soni added.

Lexus has placed significant emphasis on diminishing cabin noise levels, which includes the incorporation of side window graphics to minimize visual distractions. Additional creature comforts encompass a versatile 64-color ambient lighting system and a retractable leather-wrapped table discreetly stored within the armrest.

Notably, the latest LM marks the introduction of Lexus' innovative smart air conditioning system, known as the Rear Climate Concierge. This advanced system utilizes infrared sensors to detect the occupant's face, chest, thighs, and lower legs, thereby gauging the precise cooling requirements within the cabin and making automatic temperature adjustments accordingly.

The anticipated 2024 Lexus LM will be equipped with a 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid engine and will feature an adaptive suspension system to deliver a comfortable and smooth ride quality. Lexus has prioritized safety by incorporating an array of advanced safety features, including Pre-Crash safety, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Proactive Driving Assist, and the Abnormal Driver Response System. Additionally, it offers convenience with features like Advanced Park with a remote function and Advanced Drive with traffic jam support.

It is important to note that the pricing for the upcoming Lexus LM is still pending announcement, and the launch of the luxury MPV is anticipated towards the later part of this month. Further information regarding pricing and availability will be disclosed at that time. Presently, bookings for the 2024 LM can be made at 24 touchpoints spanning across 17 cities in India.