2024 Lexus LM, a super-luxury MPV debuts in India! All you should know3 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Lexus India has started taking reservations for the upcoming second-generation LM ultra-luxury van, slated to hit the Indian market in just a few days. The renowned Japanese automaker has unveiled the 2024 Lexus LM for India, offering both four and seven-seater variants and showcasing a range of pioneering features, all designed to enhance the overall travel experience.