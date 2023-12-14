2024 Lotus Eletre R: Head-Spinning Power Meets Futuristic Tech

OUR GUEST this week asks to be introduced properly as a hyper-SUV: The Lotus Eletre, assembled in Wuhan, China, is the first all-electric Lotus of its post-petroleum era. In 2017, Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Geely Holding Group took controlling interest in the 75-year-old manufacturing concern, based in Hethel, England, and has since spent more than $2 billion turning smoky, drafty old Lotus into Lotus Technology, a luxury electric hothouse.

To say Lotus got the better end of the deal is heroic understatement. Geely’s reinvestment saved the company. Meanwhile, the Lotus badge—once an emblem of stick-and-rudder obsolescence—now adorns one of the most outrageous, head-spinning, overqualified automobiles ever assembled, from its 10-setting photochromic roof to its Pirelli moon boots. The Eletre R is the first vehicle in my experience that rivals the technical density, the efficiency and overall sophistication of a Tesla droid.

Enter, a dragon: With 450 hp and 710 pound-feet of torque pawing the earth through all four wheels, the standard-issue Eletre can zip from 0-62 mph in a delightfully sordid 4.5 seconds. The same car is rated at 373 miles of range in the WLTP cycle. Thanks to an 800V system, the cars can recharge up to 350 kW, the company says, netting up to 80% of capacity in 20 minutes, or 74 miles of range in five minutes.

Our test car, the Eletre R—wearing 23-inch Pirelli performance tires—only rates 304 miles of range between charges but, with a titanic 905 hp and 985 lb-ft of torque on call, it promises to make every mile memorable. Actually, I was feeling the effects for days.

According to company propaganda, the R—now on sale in Europe and the U.K.—can zip from 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds. We’ll soon see about that, I thought. I found an empty industrial district near LAX where a long series of stop signs stretched out at 1/10-mile intervals. Wind sprints.

The R package includes a special Track mode but it seemed like a lot of bother. I just nailed the go pedal, repeatedly. Once, twice, three times, the R slammed me between the shoulders like a steam hammer—my eyes rolled up white, my palms burst with sweat—then strung me up by my safety belts with the full clamp of its mega carbon-ceramic brakes. Oof! Four, five, six … Then I got out and threw up.

They want to call it a Lotus? Fine.

Not that there wasn’t some cognitive dissonance. Early and late, Lotus cars have historically been small, low and lightweight, to the point of anorexia. The machine waiting for me in Los Angeles was huge, tall and thick—a smooth-skinned cetacean, sleep-floating in the parking deck with a well-fed smile. Mmm. That’s good harp seal.

Swiping the keycard on the adjacent roof pillar and opening the considerable driver’s door, I found myself sitting pretty in its dramatically sculpted, leather-wrapped contours, surrounded by top-shelf textiles, trim and plush carpeting. In old Lotuses you could put out cigarettes on the exposed floorboards.

The Eletre R turns Lotus founder Colin Chapman’s famous dictum—to add lightness—on its twee little head. This thing is a dreadnought, with dual-motor all-wheel drive, four-corner air suspension and a huge battery beneath the waterline, like a torpedo belt.

Thanks to its 48V electrical architecture, the Eletre supports all kinds of amazing, power-hungry systems, including: active and adaptive suspension damping and anti-roll control; active and dynamic rear-wheel steering; and the active aero/cooling, by way of devices cleverly concealed on its person. Hidden at the trailing edge of the hatch is a four-position spoiler/airbrake. In the lower front grille, an array of hexagonally shaped shutters open and close, depending on the need for cooling.

The Eletre can even drive you, eventually. It bristles with advanced driver-assist system (ADAS) sensors, including four lidar arrays (three forward looking, one rearward); six radar sensors; seven high-def cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors, all future-proofed for Level 4 autonomous operation, says Lotus, whenever regulatory approval is available.

More forbidden fruit: digital exterior mirrors. European authorities allow the use of side rearview cameras to take the place of side mirrors. Mounted on small, low-drag stalks on the doors, these cameras send their high-def feeds to door-mounted screens. However, because this tech is not legal in the U.S., the test car had to make do with conventional side mirrors.

Here and there, Lotus’s press materials gamely argue that the Eletre is, in fact, infused with classic “Lotus DNA." First of all, ick. Second of all, bollocks. The cabin/flight deck is about the least Lotus-like space evah. Each front seat has its own slim OLED display integrated into the mid-dash, peeking through the bands of stitched leather and carbon-fiber trim as if they were Venetian blinds. The switchgear on the steering wheel, as well as the knurled, paddle-like controls in the center console, feel like plated metal. The audio system reaches new heights of supernumerary excess: a 2,160-Watt, 23-speaker KEF Reference Audio system. Forget turning it up to 11. My ears couldn’t make it past 3.

Above all, the Eletre brings a refreshing wave of the New, finally. Consider infotainment systems. It’s been painful to watch legacy automakers rely on sluggish, dated software when every other device in people’s lives offers brilliant graphics that respond at the speed of thought. A key part of Tesla’s success has been its UX game.

The Eletre levels up with the new Lotus Hyper OS, running the Unreal Engine graphics software borrowed from the gaming industry. It’s thoroughly amazing. With a finger on the 15.1-inch high-definition OLED touchscreen you can spin 3-D images of the car as easily as stirring ice in a glass. Note: Our tester was missing some navi update so I was not able to take advantage of the 29-inch head-up display with augmented reality and traffic guidance. Maybe next time.

If I were running a globally competitive car company, the Eletre R would terrify me. So many things about it are 2.0: the 800V battery system; the high-capacity charging; the Level 4-capable ADAS; the intelligent UX; the all-enabling 48V accessory system. The curb weight of 5,808 pounds belies the sheer stuff onboard.

Don’t forget the name. You’ll be seeing it around.

2024 Lotus Eletre R

Price, as tested: $150,000 (est)

Powertrain: all-electric, with single-speed front- and two-speed rear-mounted AC synchronous motors with integrated inverters, six drive modes, 112-kWh lithium-ion battery and cooperative all-wheel drive.

Max power/torque: 905 hp/726 lb-ft

Length/wheelbase/width/height: 201.0/118.8/91.3/64.4 inches

Curb weight: 5,808 pounds

0-60 mph: 2.9 seconds

Estimated range: 304 miles

Charging: up to 350 kW supercharging (10-80% in 20 minutes or 75 miles in five minutes); 22kW onboard charger (100% in six hours)

Cargo capacity: 56 cubic feet (combined, front and rear)