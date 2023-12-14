2024 Lotus Eletre R: Head-Spinning Power Meets Futuristic Tech
SummaryThe high-performance variant of Lotus’s all-electric SUV marries formidable horsepower with ultramodern technology. And it rivals the efficiency and sophistication of Tesla, writes Dan Neil.
OUR GUEST this week asks to be introduced properly as a hyper-SUV: The Lotus Eletre, assembled in Wuhan, China, is the first all-electric Lotus of its post-petroleum era. In 2017, Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Geely Holding Group took controlling interest in the 75-year-old manufacturing concern, based in Hethel, England, and has since spent more than $2 billion turning smoky, drafty old Lotus into Lotus Technology, a luxury electric hothouse.