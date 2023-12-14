2024 Lotus Eletre R: Head-Spinning Power Meets Futuristic Tech

Here and there, Lotus’s press materials gamely argue that the Eletre is, in fact, infused with classic “Lotus DNA." First of all, ick. Second of all, bollocks. The cabin/flight deck is about the least Lotus-like space evah. Each front seat has its own slim OLED display integrated into the mid-dash, peeking through the bands of stitched leather and carbon-fiber trim as if they were Venetian blinds. The switchgear on the steering wheel, as well as the knurled, paddle-like controls in the center console, feel like plated metal. The audio system reaches new heights of supernumerary excess: a 2,160-Watt, 23-speaker KEF Reference Audio system. Forget turning it up to 11. My ears couldn’t make it past 3.