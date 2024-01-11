2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched in India at ₹15.49 lakh: Details on variants, features and more
The XUV400 Pro comes in three variants, priced from ₹15.49 lakh to ₹17.49 lakh. Mahindra has addressed concerns about the outdated interior by introducing a new infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and AdrenoX connected car technology.
Mahindra has introduced the refreshed XUV400 in the Indian market, naming it the XUV400 Pro. The SUV will be available in three variants, with prices beginning at ₹15.49 lakh ex-showroom. Bookings for the updated electric SUV have commenced, requiring a token amount of ₹21,000. It is worth noting that the provided pricing is introductory and applies to deliveries made until May 31, 2024. Mahindra is set to start delivering the 2024 XUV400 on February 1, 2024.