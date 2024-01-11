 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched in India at ₹15.49 lakh: Details on variants, features and more | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 11 2024 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.90 0.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 815.85 0.94%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 448.05 -1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 312.90 -0.14%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,495.00 -1.62%
Business News/ Auto News / 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched in India at 15.49 lakh: Details on variants, features and more
Back Back

2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched in India at ₹15.49 lakh: Details on variants, features and more

 Livemint

The XUV400 Pro comes in three variants, priced from ₹15.49 lakh to ₹17.49 lakh. Mahindra has addressed concerns about the outdated interior by introducing a new infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and AdrenoX connected car technology.

The Pro models feature dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless charger, and a rear USB port for mobile device charging.Premium
The Pro models feature dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless charger, and a rear USB port for mobile device charging.

Mahindra has introduced the refreshed XUV400 in the Indian market, naming it the XUV400 Pro. The SUV will be available in three variants, with prices beginning at 15.49 lakh ex-showroom. Bookings for the updated electric SUV have commenced, requiring a token amount of 21,000. It is worth noting that the provided pricing is introductory and applies to deliveries made until May 31, 2024. Mahindra is set to start delivering the 2024 XUV400 on February 1, 2024.

Variants and prices 

There are three available variants: AC Pro with a 34.5 kWh battery and a 3.3 kW AC charger, EL Pro with a 34.5 kWh battery and a 7.2 kW AC charger, and EL Pro with a 39.4 kWh battery and a 7.2 kW AC charger. The prices for these variants are 15.49 lakh, 16.74 lakh, and 17.49 lakh, respectively, with all prices being ex-showroom.

Interior and Features

A major concern voiced by many regarding the XUV400 was the perceived outdated interior of the cabin. To tackle this issue, the brand has revamped the dashboard, introducing a new touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, both sized at 26.04 cm. Additionally, Mahindra has incorporated its AdrenoX connected car technology into the XUV400 Pro, offering more than 50 connected features.

The Pro models feature dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless charger, and a rear USB port for mobile device charging. The infotainment system also provides support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, although this functionality will be introduced through an over-the-air software update in the coming months. Additionally, Alexa support will be included.

A fresh exterior color named Nebula Blue has been introduced, accompanied by the addition of a shark-fin antenna. Inside, the cabin features a dual-tone theme in light grey and black, complemented by Satin-copper accents on control knobs, the shift lever, and vent bezels, all illuminated with blue backlighting. The seats are upholstered in natural-grain, perforated leatherette with stitching details.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 11 Jan 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹7,053.053.42%
Hero Motocorp
₹4,143.24.75%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,631.25-0.09%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹10,002.050.06%
Tata Motors
₹808.250.94%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App