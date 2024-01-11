Mahindra has introduced the refreshed XUV400 in the Indian market, naming it the XUV400 Pro. The SUV will be available in three variants, with prices beginning at ₹15.49 lakh ex-showroom. Bookings for the updated electric SUV have commenced, requiring a token amount of ₹21,000. It is worth noting that the provided pricing is introductory and applies to deliveries made until May 31, 2024. Mahindra is set to start delivering the 2024 XUV400 on February 1, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Variants and prices There are three available variants: AC Pro with a 34.5 kWh battery and a 3.3 kW AC charger, EL Pro with a 34.5 kWh battery and a 7.2 kW AC charger, and EL Pro with a 39.4 kWh battery and a 7.2 kW AC charger. The prices for these variants are ₹15.49 lakh, ₹16.74 lakh, and ₹17.49 lakh, respectively, with all prices being ex-showroom.

Interior and Features A major concern voiced by many regarding the XUV400 was the perceived outdated interior of the cabin. To tackle this issue, the brand has revamped the dashboard, introducing a new touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, both sized at 26.04 cm. Additionally, Mahindra has incorporated its AdrenoX connected car technology into the XUV400 Pro, offering more than 50 connected features.

The Pro models feature dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless charger, and a rear USB port for mobile device charging. The infotainment system also provides support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, although this functionality will be introduced through an over-the-air software update in the coming months. Additionally, Alexa support will be included.

A fresh exterior color named Nebula Blue has been introduced, accompanied by the addition of a shark-fin antenna. Inside, the cabin features a dual-tone theme in light grey and black, complemented by Satin-copper accents on control knobs, the shift lever, and vent bezels, all illuminated with blue backlighting. The seats are upholstered in natural-grain, perforated leatherette with stitching details.

